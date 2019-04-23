Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Springfield City Council Approves Plastic Bag Ban

By 1 hour ago

An ordinance approved by the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts would ban most retailers from giving single-use plastic shopping bags to their customers starting on June 1, 2020.
Credit wikipedia

     The largest city in western Massachusetts is poised to join a growing list of municipalities banning single-use plastic shopping bags. 

   The Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night to pass an ordinance that will forbid stores from distributing non-compostable single-use plastic bags at the point of sale.

     If signed by Mayor Domenic Sarno, the ban would take effect on June 1, 2020 at most retailers and on December 1, 2020 at stores that are smaller than 10,000 square feet.

     The ordinance was the subject of numerous committee meetings dating back to last fall and a public hearing earlier this month.  City Councilor Jesse Lederman, the principle sponsor, said everyone’s concerns were taken into account.

     "I think we have tried to avoid any unintended consequences and it will be a good step in the right direction in terms of sustainability for the city of Springfield," said Lederman.

     Before final passage, the council voted to amend the ordinance to eliminate a provision that would have required stores to charge customers at least five cents for a paper or compostable plastic shopping bag as an incentive for people to bring their own reusable bags.

     Critics contend the thin film plastic bags clog landfills and are a major contributor to litter. A Sierra Club study a few years back estimated 80 million plastic shopping bags were annually distributed in Springfield.

     Two Springfield-based retailers, Big Y Foods, and Pride Stores have announced plans to stop using plastic shopping bags.

     "What you are seeing is a market response to the fact that so much information is now available on what this product's impact is to environmental systems, waste and recycling systems," said Lederman. "So, we are moving in a good direction."

     Verne McArthur, a member of the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition, applauded  the council’s vote.

    " I support it because it is the first step of many to deal with plastic waste, said McArthur.  " I am excited I heard no negative votes. It has been a long process, but it seems to have been worked out to get unanimous approval. Bravo!"

     A plastic bag reduction ordinance was first introduced in the Springfield City Council in 2016, but never made it out of committee.  Noting that more than 95 Massachusetts communities have now enacted plastic bag regulations, City Councilor Melvin Edwards lamented that it took Springfield so long.

    "At this point, I think we are on the back side of being a leader on this issue," said Edwards.

      Prior to the council’s vote, Mayor Sarno, in a statement, said he would review the ordinance to determine if it is “fair, realistic, and cost effective.”

     Also on Monday, the City Council postponed an initial vote on an ordinance sought by the mayor to strengthen the city’s Community Police Hearing Board by giving it subpoena power.  At the urging of Councilor Orlando Ramos, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, the council voted 9-3 to send the proposal back to committee.

     " We had a pretty lengthy conversation with the Law Department, but I don't think we are ready to take action on this ordinance as of yet," said Ramos.

    A consultant hired by the city to look at the troubled police department’s policies and procedures for internal investigations recommended changes to the civilian review board.      

    

 

    

    

   

Tags: 
Springfield plastic bag ordinance
banning plastic bags

Related Content

NY Gov. Cuomo Signs Plastic Bag Ban

By 19 hours ago
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signs a bill into law banning single use plastic shopping bags in New York State at a ceremony held on Earth Day, Monday April 22, 2019 at Long Island University.
Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office

As Earth Day was celebrated Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that bans single use plastic bags in grocery stores and other retail shops in New York.

At Public Hearing, City Councilors Urged To Pass Plastic Shopping Bag Ban

By Apr 9, 2019

    After hearing from residents Monday night, the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts is poised to take a final vote on an ordinance to ban single-use plastic shopping bags.

Springfield Takes First Step Toward Restricting Plastic Shopping Bags

By Mar 5, 2019
Springfield City Hall
WAMC

    The largest city in western Massachusetts is moving closer to banning retailers from putting customer purchases into single-use plastic bags.

Momentum Seen Building For Plastic Bag Ban In Massachusetts

By Apr 5, 2019
A shopper with a single-use plastic bag

    New York, beginning next March, will ban retailers from giving customers single-use plastic shopping bags. Is Massachusetts next?

Big Y Says It Will Eliminate Plastic Bag Use In 2020

By Jan 8, 2019
The Big Y logo.
Big Y

A New England supermarket chain says it’s the first company of its kind to ban single use plastic bags at checkout.

Springfield Again Considers A Plastic Bag Ban

By Nov 16, 2018
A shopper with a single-use plastic bag

      The largest city in western Massachusetts is again considering a ban on single use plastic bags by retailers.   This as a growing number of cities and towns in Massachusetts have enacted plastic bag regulations, but movement toward a statewide ban stalled.