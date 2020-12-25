SportsReport: Alabama Teammates Are Heisman Finalists

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Lawrence was the preseason favorite to win the award, but missing two games after contracting COVID-19 slowed his campaign. He has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games, helping Clemson reach the playoff for the third time in his career.

Joining Lawrence are Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and a pair of Alabama teammates, QB Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Trask leads the country with 43 touchdown passes and 4,125 yards. Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982.

Hawaii has ended its football season with a winning record by beating Houston in the New Mexico Bowl 28-14. The bowl was moved from Albuquerque to Frisco, Texas, due to COVID-19 guidelines in New Mexico.

Houston Rockets star James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning he could be eligible to play Saturday when they are to finally open their season in Portland.

The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game that had to be postponed for a variety of coronavirus-related issues. Among them was Harden being declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Detroit Lions will play Tampa Bay without interim coach Darrell Bevell, making him the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols.Detroit’s coaching staff will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be the team’s third head coach this season on Saturday at Ford Field against the Buccaneers.

The Washington Nationals are hoping Josh Bell can regain his potent batting stroke.

The Nats acquired the first baseman from the Pirates for two pitching prospects. The 28-year-old Bell was an All-Star in 2019.

The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian teams will make up the North Division in a realignment caused by the pandemic.

