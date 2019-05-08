Related Program: 
Skidmore Commencement Speaker Joe Torre: Don't Be Afraid To Fail

Joe Torre
When Joe Torre was the age of most of the college graduates he’ll address at Skidmore’s commencement at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on May 18, he was already in the major leagues. He spent 18 years with the Braves, Cardinals and Mets, notching nine all-star appearances and the 1971 MVP. Torre, now a Hall of Famer, is better known to recent generations of baseball fans as a manager.

He spent parts of five decades filling out the lineup card for the Mets, Braves, Cardinals, Yankees and Dodgers. He led the 1990s Yankee dynasty to four championships and 12 straight playoff appearances.

Today, Torre works as Major League Baseball’s chief baseball officer. 

Baseball

