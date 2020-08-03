 Simon’s Rock Announces In-Person Fall Semester Plan | WAMC

Simon’s Rock Announces In-Person Fall Semester Plan

By 52 minutes ago
  • The Bard College at Simon's Rock logo
    wikipedia.org

Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts says its fall semester will offer in-person, socially distanced learning.

As campuses adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, Provost John Weinstein says the plan is to offer both in-person and remote learning options to students at the liberal arts college.

“We’re going to be establishing a contained community, so we’re going to be kind of vigorously testing our students through community-wide testing made possible by the Broad Institute," he told WAMC. "And through that, we will create our community. Students will be wearing masks. We’ll have vigorous cleaning and hygiene. Faculty and staff with also have masks.”

The school has 450 full-time students on its 275-acre campus in Great Barrington.

Tags: 
Bard College at Simon's Rock

Related Content

Investigation Suggests Racist Incidents At Simon’s Rock Staged

By Dec 31, 2019

Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts says a series of alleged racist incidents on campus may have been staged.

Police Stop Investigating Alleged Simon's Rock Assault

By Nov 15, 2019
The door of the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
Josh Landes / WAMC

Police say they are no longer investigating an alleged racially-motivated assault at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. 

DA: Investigation Doesn’t Support Simon’s Rock Assault Claims

By Oct 17, 2019
Wikipedia

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, several details in an alleged racially-motivated assault at Simon’s Rock don’t add up.

DA's Office Releases More Details On Alleged Assault At Simon's Rock

By Oct 16, 2019
The door of the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
Josh Landes / WAMC

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office on Wednesday released more details about its investigation into an alleged assault at a college in September. Authorities say campus safety received a call that a student of color was assaulted in a wooded area near Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington on September 27. 

Simon’s Rock Graduate: Students Of Color Fearful, Mistrustful After Alleged Assault

By Oct 2, 2019
wikipedia.org

In the wake of an alleged assault on the campus of Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, debate has raged over the environment for people of color at the school for gifted young people. The Black Student Union has issued a series of demands to college leaders, who cancelled classes for the week. It all comes as law enforcement continues to investigate. In a statement, Simon’s Rock said it is “committed to the care, well-being and safety of every member of our community,” and that its “primary responsibility remains unchanged—a focus on the well-being of our campus community." Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh said the investigation is ongoing and that that while things might change, investigators have found no evidence of a racial component to the incident to date. André Santana, who graduated in 2017, has been to the campus and spent time with students at Simon’s Rock this week. He spoke to WAMC about what he learned, and what students are seeking.