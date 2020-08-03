Simon’s Rock Announces In-Person Fall Semester Plan

Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts says its fall semester will offer in-person, socially distanced learning.

As campuses adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, Provost John Weinstein says the plan is to offer both in-person and remote learning options to students at the liberal arts college.

“We’re going to be establishing a contained community, so we’re going to be kind of vigorously testing our students through community-wide testing made possible by the Broad Institute," he told WAMC. "And through that, we will create our community. Students will be wearing masks. We’ll have vigorous cleaning and hygiene. Faculty and staff with also have masks.”

The school has 450 full-time students on its 275-acre campus in Great Barrington.