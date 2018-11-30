Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Sieber And Schworer Having Fun At "The Prom"

By 1 hour ago

  Last week, a new Broadway musical made history during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade when actors Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla shared a kiss on live television, which appears to be the first same-sex kiss in the parade’s history.

The Prom” is currently running at the Longacre Theatre. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the show, which features a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Beguelin.

While the show was in rehearsals, we sat down with actors Angie Schworer and Christopher Sieber. [Bios below.]

 

Masterworks Broadway will release the cast recording digitally on December 14 and on CD on January 11.

Christopher Sieber - Christopher started performing in his parents’ living room, where he was a triumph at age seven in The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976, seen by his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Broadway: Matilda, Pippin, La Cage aux Folles, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics noms.), Monty Python’s Spamalot (Tony nom. and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, Triumph of Love. Television: “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “Ed,” “Sex and the City,” “Pushing Daisies,” “It’s All Relative,” “Two of a Kind,” “Guiding Light,” “All My Children” and “Another World.”

Angie Schworer - Broadway: The Producers (Ulla), Something Rotten!, Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Young Frankenstein, Annie Get Your Gun, Chicago, Sunset Boulevard, Crazy for You, The Will Rogers Follies. Recent regional: Always a Bridesmaid (Monette), Mamma Mia! (Tanya), Disaster! (Jackie). TV: “Law & Order: CSI,” “Queer Eye,” “As the World Turns,” “Kennedy Center Honors,” “Smash.” Film: The Producers.

 

Tags: 
christopher sieber
angie schworer
broadway
musical theater
theater
lgbt
lgbtq
the prom
macy's thanksgiving day parade
parade
career
casey nicholaw
chad beguelin
bob martin
matthew sklar

Related Content

Leigh Silverman Directs "The Lifespan of a Fact" On Broadway

By Oct 12, 2018
Artwork for "The Lifespan of a Fact"

In the new play, “The Lifespan of a Fact,” the determined young fact checker is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author. Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin – with undeniably delicious consequences.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” is based on the stirring true story of John D’Agata’s essay, “What Happens There,” about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

“The Lifespan if a Fact” is currently in previews at Studio 54 on Broadway starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale. It opens on October 18. It is directed by our guest, Leigh Silverman.

Sasson Gabay In "The Band's Visit" On Broadway

By Nov 16, 2018
Sasson Gabay and Katrina Lenk in The Band’s Visit
Evan Zimmerman for Murphy/Made

In “The Band’s Visit,” The Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra is traveling from Egypt to play a concert in Petah Tikva, Israel but after language confusion at the border end up in Beit Hatikva - a small city where civic pride is low. Without a means of transportation out of town until the morning, the band is taken in by the locals.

With music and lyrics by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, and directed by David Cromer, "The Band's Visit" won 10 Tony Awards last June.

The show is at once charming and uplifting, humorous and moving, global and deeply personal. The band, who you see on stage as they are characters in the show - is out of this world and the music is lively and inviting.

Tony Shaloub originated the lead role of Tewfiq on Broadway - winning a Tony Award. Succeeding him is Sasson Gabay, the Israeli actor who played Tewfiq in the award winning 2007 film that the musical is based on. Gabay has been an actor for more than 40 years and has been a member of the Beit Lessin Theatre in Tel Aviv for 20.

Sam Clemmett On Fathers and Sons, Music, And Adventure In "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child"

By Nov 2, 2018
Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni, Jamie Parker, Sam Clemmett, Poppy Miller, Alex Price, and Anthony Boyle
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” opened in London in 2016 and on Broadway this past summer. The story begins nineteen years after the events of J. K. Rowling’s final Harry Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” and follows the boy-now-a-family-man wizard and his son, Albus Severus Potter, as the latter begins his education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Albus is a bit stooped from living in the shadow of his famous father.

There’s magic to do in the acclaimed and oft-awarded two-part theatrical experience and the production asks audience members not to give anything away. The script is available, so one could know the plot before attending but there are effects, tricks, and swirls of secrets we are implored to keep.

The production features an original score by Imogen Heap which is available from Masterworks Broadway today.

We are joined by Sam Clemmett who plays Albus. He originated the role in London and now plays it on Broadway.

Call Sieber, Call Sieber: Christopher Sieber In 'Matilda: The Musical'

By Jul 7, 2015

  Matilda: The Musical - based on the book by Roald Dahl, opened at The Shubert Theatre in April of 2013. There have been over 900 Broadway performances of Tim Minchin’s delightfully dense lyrics and memorable melodies. The book of the musical is by Dennis Kelly and it’s directed by Matthew Warchus.

Christopher Sieber vaulted into the role of the horrible, nasty headmistress, Miss Agatha Trunchbull in April of 2014.

Sieber’s previous Broadway credits include Beauty and The Beast, Chicago, Triumph of Love, Thoroughly Modern Millie, the 2002 revival of Into the Woods, Spamalot, Shrek: The Musical, the 2010 revival of La Cage aux Folles, and the most recent revival of Pippin. He earned Tony Award nominations for Shrek and Spamalot.

He’s appeared in films and on television - though notably not on any incarnation of Law & Order. He frequently works with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, performing in Broadway Bares and emceeing at The Broadway Flea Market. He’ll be at this year’s Broadway Barks on July 11th.