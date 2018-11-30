Sieber And Schworer Having Fun At "The Prom"

Last week, a new Broadway musical made history during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade when actors Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla shared a kiss on live television, which appears to be the first same-sex kiss in the parade’s history.

“The Prom” is currently running at the Longacre Theatre. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the show, which features a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Beguelin.

While the show was in rehearsals, we sat down with actors Angie Schworer and Christopher Sieber. [Bios below.]

Masterworks Broadway will release the cast recording digitally on December 14 and on CD on January 11.

Christopher Sieber - Christopher started performing in his parents’ living room, where he was a triumph at age seven in The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976, seen by his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Broadway: Matilda, Pippin, La Cage aux Folles, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics noms.), Monty Python’s Spamalot (Tony nom. and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, Triumph of Love. Television: “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “Ed,” “Sex and the City,” “Pushing Daisies,” “It’s All Relative,” “Two of a Kind,” “Guiding Light,” “All My Children” and “Another World.”

Angie Schworer - Broadway: The Producers (Ulla), Something Rotten!, Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Young Frankenstein, Annie Get Your Gun, Chicago, Sunset Boulevard, Crazy for You, The Will Rogers Follies. Recent regional: Always a Bridesmaid (Monette), Mamma Mia! (Tanya), Disaster! (Jackie). TV: “Law & Order: CSI,” “Queer Eye,” “As the World Turns,” “Kennedy Center Honors,” “Smash.” Film: The Producers.



