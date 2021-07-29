 SEFCU, CAP COM Merging To Create $8 Billion Credit Union | WAMC

SEFCU, CAP COM Merging To Create $8 Billion Credit Union

By 1 hour ago

Credit WAMC screenshot

Two Capital Region credit unions are merging. The boards of directors for SEFCU and CAP COM have voted to approve the creation of an $8 billion financial institution.

The new entity – which aims to be fully integrated next year – will be renamed. The companies say there will not be any layoffs associated with the move. Approvals are needed from the National Credit Union Administration and the New York State Department of Financial Services, along with a membership vote.

SEFCU, which opened in 1934, has more than 50 branches in the Capital Region, Binghamton, Syracuse and Buffalo. The credit union has over 350,000 members and more than $5 billion in assets.

“Along with growing in size, this alignment will allow us to expand our reach and positive impact on our members and the communities we serve. CAP COM and SEFCU share similar values, culture, and commitment to community. We plan to apply the ‘best of both worlds’ principle in everything we do as we integrate our approach to supporting employees, members and the community,” said SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana. “We are also excited about advancing our purpose-driven mission in new and exciting ways from expanding and enhancing our products, services, and support for our members, to offering deeper, more meaningful financial and volunteer contributions to nonprofit organizations.”

CAP COM, which was founded in 1953, has 12 branches, more than 140,000 members and $2 billion in assets.

“We are excited to explore this potential opportunity to become stronger together. As like-minded, mission-driven credit unions who share a commitment to our employees, members, and community - this represents an exciting possibility to continue to expand our award-winning service to members across New York State, while continuing to invest in technology that makes banking more convenient,” said CAP COM President and CEO Chris McKenna in a statement. “We look forward to continuing the process, with the intent to merge in 2022.”

Tags: 
SEFCU
CAP COM
credit union
banking

Related Content

How Billionaires Pay Millions To Hide Trillions

By Apr 19, 2021
Book cover for The Wealth Hoarders
Polity

For decades, a secret army of tax attorneys, accountants and wealth managers has been developing into the shadowy Wealth Defense Industry. These “agents of inequality” are paid millions to hide trillions for the richest 0.01%.

In his book, "The Wealth Hoarders," inequality expert Chuck Collins interviews the leading players and gives a unique insider account of how this industry is doing everything it can to create and entrench hereditary dynasties of wealth and power.

He exposes the inner workings of these “agents of inequality,” showing how they deploy anonymous shell companies, family offices, offshore accounts, opaque trusts, and sham transactions to ensure the world’s richest pay next to no tax. He ends by outlining a robust set of policies that democratic nations can implement to shut down the Wealth Defense Industry for good.

A Minority Neighborhood Is About To Lose Its Last Full-Service Bank

By Jan 15, 2020
WAMC

     The planned closure of a bank branch has sparked concern about the impact on a low-income neighborhood in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

"None Of My Business" By P.J. O'Rourke

By Oct 9, 2018
Book cover None of my business by P.J. O'Rourke

After decades covering war and disaster, bestselling author and acclaimed satirist P. J. O’Rourke takes on his scariest subjects yet: business, investment, finance, and the political chicanery behind them in his new book, "None of My Business."

P.J. began writing funny things in 1960s “underground” newspapers, became editor-in-chief of National Lampoon, then spent 20 years reporting for Rolling Stone and The Atlantic Monthly as the world’s only trouble-spot humorist, going to wars, riots, rebellions, and other “Holidays in Hell” in more than 40 countries. He’s written 16 books on subjects as diverse as politics and cars and etiquette and economics. And he is a regular panelist on NPR’s "Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me."

Sen. Gillibrand: Post Offices Could Give Low-Income Americans Access To Financial Services

By May 4, 2018
WikiMedia Commons

It's an idea that's been on the table for some time: New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing legislation to create a Postal Bank, which would establish a retail bank in all of the U.S. Postal Service’s 30,000 locations.

What Is Money And Why Does It Matter?

By Sep 19, 2016
Book Cover - Naked Money

  Charles Wheelan is the author of the best-selling Naked Statistics and Naked Economics and is a former correspondent for The Economist. He teaches public policy and economics at Dartmouth College.

Consider the $20 bill.

It has no more value, as a simple slip of paper, than Monopoly money. Yet even children recognize that tearing one into small pieces is an act of inconceivable stupidity. What makes a $20 bill actually worth twenty dollars? In Naked Money, Charles Wheelan uses this seemingly simple question to open the door to the surprisingly colorful world of money and banking.