Rockland Company Receives NYS Grant To Produce Pandemic Supplies

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says five companies in the state have received a combined nearly $2 million in incentives to help produce COVID-19-related supplies. In this latest round, one company is in the Hudson Valley.

Cuomo says the funding will help companies increase the state's manufacturing capacity while creating new jobs and market opportunities. Aero Healthcare is a global healthcare supply manufacturer and distributor based in Rockland County. It is receiving $800,000 to expand its facility to bottle hand sanitizer and manufacture the plastic bottles and pumps for the containers. The ramp-up will include the purchase of machinery and equipment. At full production, Aero Healthcare will produce 200,000 units of hand sanitizer per week. This is the first phase of a larger plan to bring the batching and mixing of hand sanitizer to the company's Rockland facility. Other grant recipients are companies in New York City, western New York and the Mohawk Valley.

