 Retiring Bethlehem Police Chief Celebrated As 41-Year Career Ends | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Retiring Bethlehem Police Chief Celebrated As 41-Year Career Ends

By 20 minutes ago
  • On the Bethlehem police force since 1985 and chief since 2003, Corsi began his law enforcement career in 1979.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    On the Bethlehem police force since 1985 and chief since 2003, Corsi began his law enforcement career in 1979.
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas
  • Commander Adam Hornick congratulated longtime Bethlehem Police Chief Louis Corsi after Corsi walked out of headquarters for the last time.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Commander Adam Hornick congratulated longtime Bethlehem Police Chief Louis Corsi after Corsi walked out of headquarters for the last time.
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Police, fire and Bethlehem town officials gathered Thursday afternoon outside the town hall for a walkout ceremony retiring Police Chief Louis Corsi.

Commander Adam Hornick congratulated longtime Bethlehem Police Chief Louis Corsi after Corsi walked out of headquarters for the last time.

"Chief Corsi's a 41-year law enforcement professional serving the last 17 years as chief of police to this community. His support, dedication and knowledge in the law enforcement profession goes second to none. It's different to replace that institutional knowledge when 41 years walks out the door. But the community can be assured that we will continue to serve to the best of our ability. Chief Corsi is a true professional and always has been."

On the Albany County town’s force since 1985 and chief since 2003, Corsi began his career in 1979 with the Town of Coeymans Police Department, then transferred to the Albany County Sheriff’s Department in 1981, before landing in Bethlehem, where he was promoted to sergeant in 1987, lieutenant in 1999, and Deputy Chief in 2002. In 2003 he became the town’s seventh chief.

"You know we accomplished some great things over the years. The foundation is firm that the department stands on, it will continue to grow. These are excellent officers. We're community oriented."

I asked Corsi what he considered the most memorable part of his career.

"Probably what the department went through with the Porco investigation. That was a very trying time, very long investigation. I can't even tell you the hours we put into that."

Christopher Porco was convicted in 2006 of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the death of his father and the severe wounding and disfigurement of his mother, Joan Porco, in their Delmar home. The case garnered national attention.

In September 2009, Corsi was suspended 10 days without pay for making a racially offensive remark three years earlier in a recorded conversation with another police official regarding media leaks during the Porco trial.

Corsi says he plans to relax for a little while and take retirement one step at a time. Hornick says the town is working on hiring a new chief. He is among three candidates under consideration for the post.

Tags: 
Bethlehem police
Louis Corsi
Adam Hornick
Peter Porco

Related Content

Chris Porco film to air Saturday

By Jaired Crofut Mar 22, 2013
Taken at state prison November 2009

The Times Union reports that on Thursday an appellate judge refused to sustain a restraining order that would have disallowed Lifetime Network from airing a film about convicted killer Christopher Porco. Consequently, “Romeo Killer: The Chris Porco Story,” will be aired this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Porco made his arguments from a telephone call in prison. At the emergency hearing he claimed the film is not factual and that a lower court judge was right to issue a temporary restraining order.

Decision Promised on Porco made-for-TV Movie

By Mar 21, 2013

An appeals court judge has reserved decision on whether to grant Christopher Porco's request to keep a made-for-TV movie about his life from being shown on cable televsion.

A New York judge had temporarily barred Lifetime from showing its made-for-TV movie on Christopher Porco, the upstate New Yorker serving 46 years to life after bieng convicted for the 2004 ax murder of his father and maiming of his mother. The cable network scheduled "Romeo Killer: The Christopher Porco Story" to debut on Saturday night and repeat on Sunday.

50 Years to Life for Porco

Albany, NY – Christopher Porco of the Albany County village of Delmar has been sentenced to fifty years to life in prison for the ax-murder of his father, and the attack on his mother in the family's home in November 2004. Before being sentenced Porco made a statement, maintaining that he was wrongly convicted of the crime.

The 23 year old Porco was convicted last summer, in a trial that had to be moved to Orange County, due to extensive pre-trial publicity in the Albany area.

Porco trial begins in Orange County

By Jessica Bloustein

Goshen, NY – Jury selection for the murder trial of Christopher Porco began Monday in Orange County. The 22-year-old is accused of killing his father with an ax and beating his mother two years ago in their suburban Albany home. WAMC's Capital District Bureau Chief Jessica Bloustein was at the courthouse and filed this report.