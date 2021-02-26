Rep. Maloney Introduces Bill To Revoke Benefits Of Convicted Presidents

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney wants a law on the books that would revoke benefits for presidents convicted of a crime.

Maloney, a Democrat from the 18th District, introduced the Restoring and Enforcing Accountability of Presidents (REAP) Act with fellow Democrat Pramila Jayapal of Washington. The bill would require the forfeiture of benefits for any former president convicted of a felony during or after office. Under the Former President Act of 1958, U.S. presidents are granted a lifetime pension at the rate of a current cabinet secretary, a budget for staff personnel, and office space leased and furnished by taxpayer dollars. The REAP Act would hold presidents accountable by revoking benefits, excluding lifetime Secret Service protection.