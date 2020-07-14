 Plastic Bag Bans Can Resume In Massachusetts | WAMC
Plastic Bag Bans Can Resume In Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Dept of Public Health has lifted restrictions that blocked enforcement of local ordinances regulating single-use plastic bags.
Credit velkr0/Flickr

Massachusetts has lifted a temporary order that had prohibited people from bringing reusable shopping bags to the grocery store.

The restriction had been put in place as part of the efforts last spring to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The action by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health means that roughly 140 cities and towns can again enforce bans on single-use plastic bags.

Environmental groups welcomed the announcement rescinding the orders.  WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Janet Domenitz, executive director of MassPIRG.

