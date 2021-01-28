 Pittsfield School Committee Votes To Restart In-Person Learning | WAMC

Pittsfield School Committee Votes To Restart In-Person Learning

By 1 hour ago
  • A playground full of children lies in front of the Conte Community School's concrete facade
    Pittsfield Public Schools

The Pittsfield School Committee has voted unanimously to begin the transition back to hybrid/in-person education.

The transition calls for career, vocational and technical students to return to in-person learning on Monday. Some special education students would restart in-person on February 8 followed by the remainder of the student body the week of February 22. Mayor Linda Tyer has said her top priority is to reopen the city’s schools.

"We know how important it is for their social emotional wellbeing and their academic accomplishments to be in school, and that has to be the top priority for this entire community," Tyer told WAMC earlier this year. 

The Pittsfield Public School District has about 5,400 students.

Tags: 
pittsfield public schools

Related Content

Pittsfield School Committee Retires Use Of “Braves” Name, Mascot

By Aug 13, 2020
http://taconic.pittsfield.net/

The school committee in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has voted to retire Taconic High School’s use of the name “Braves” for its sports teams and mascot.

Pittsfield Schools Seek Almost $3 Million Budget Increase For 2020

By Apr 18, 2019
A playground full of children lies in front of the Conte Community School's concrete facade
Pittsfield Public Schools

Jake McCandless became the superintendent of the Pittsfield, Massachusetts public schools in 2013. As the city of around 43,000 puts together its budget for fiscal year 2020, McCandless is asking Pittsfield leaders to spend more on its school department. In 2019, the city spent more than $60 million on public education. Now, McCandless has floated a pair of proposed increases. He  spoke with WAMC about why he’s asking for more, and why that number has changed.

Pittsfield Schools Superintendent On The “Foundational Need” To Keep Students Safe, New Contracts

By Aug 31, 2018
Pittsfield Public Schools

Labor Day is Monday, and already, many students in our region are back to school. Wednesday was the first day of school in Pittsfield, the largest city in Berkshire County. Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Jake McCandless spoke with WAMC, touching on the long-awaited new Taconic High School building, school safety, new contracts with the teachers’ union, and more.

Pittsfield School Superintendent Talks New Building, Possible Consolidation

By Jun 17, 2018
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The end of this school year in Pittsfield, Massachusetts marks the end of one of its high school buildings. The new roughly $120 million dollar Taconic High School replaces the original, which was built in 1968. Pittsfield School Superintendent Jake McCandless spoke with WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about why he’s excited about the new building, and what it could mean for future school consolidation in Berkshire County.

Four Berkshire School Districts Share $740K Federal Grant For Arts Education

By JD Allen Oct 13, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

Four school districts in Berkshire County will split a $740,000 federal grant to fund professional development in arts education. 