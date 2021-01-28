Pittsfield School Committee Votes To Restart In-Person Learning

The Pittsfield School Committee has voted unanimously to begin the transition back to hybrid/in-person education.

The transition calls for career, vocational and technical students to return to in-person learning on Monday. Some special education students would restart in-person on February 8 followed by the remainder of the student body the week of February 22. Mayor Linda Tyer has said her top priority is to reopen the city’s schools.

"We know how important it is for their social emotional wellbeing and their academic accomplishments to be in school, and that has to be the top priority for this entire community," Tyer told WAMC earlier this year.

The Pittsfield Public School District has about 5,400 students.