Tyer Says Reopening Pittsfield Schools Top 2021 Priority

1 hour ago
  • The Pittsfield city seal
    The City of Pittsfield, Massachusetts

The mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is laying out her agenda for 2021. 

Linda Tyer says her top priority is to reopen the city’s public schools, which remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number one thing we want to accomplish here is to get our schools open, so kids can go back to school," she told WAMC. "We know how important it is for their social emotional wellbeing and their academic accomplishments to be in school, and that has to be the top priority for this entire community.”

Tyer says other COVID-19 related priorities include getting transmission rates under control and rolling out vaccinations for the broader community.

