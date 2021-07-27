 Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 7/27/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 7/27/21

  • Mathew Goodemote
    Mathew Goodemote
    Goodemote Physical Therapy

Today we talk physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote! WAMC's Joe Donahue hosts. 

Matthew is one of just 350 spine specialists that holds his Diploma from the McKenzie Spine Institute International. He and his staff at Goodemote Physical Therapy, provide a “whole-body” approach to therapy by offering a blend of exercise-based therapy and manual therapy.

Goodemote Physical Therapy offers small group strength training classes for osteoporosis, fall prevention, and athletic performance and their programs are designed to prevent injury and to improve your performance in sports and recreation.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Tags: 
Vox Pop
Physical Therapy

Related Content

Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 6/24/21

Matthew Goodemote
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

Matthew Goodemote of Goodemote Physical Therapy joins us today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 5/5/21

Matthew Goodemote

Today we talk physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 4/7/21

Matthew Goodemote

Joining us today is physical therapist Matthew Goodemote of Goodemote Physical Therapy. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.