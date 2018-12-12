Related Program: 
"Pandemic" By Robin Cook

By 1 hour ago

The dawn of genetic engineering has opened new doorways of possibility for both medical researchers and patients once thought long beyond help. But there is a dark side to the radical frontiers of science.

In his new medical thriller, "Pandemic," Robin Cook proves once again why he is the master of medical suspense with a timely, terrifyingly believable novel of great suspense.

Doctor and writer Robin Cook started his medical career as a general surgical resident and finished with an ophthalmology residency at Harvard. He is the author of thirty-four bestsellers including: "Coma," which was published 40 years ago, and most recently: "Host," "Cell," "Death Benefit," "Cure," and "Charlatans."

