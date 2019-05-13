Organizers, Former Partner Are In Court Over Woodstock 50

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Woodstock 50
    Woodstock

Woodstock 50 festival organizers and their onetime financial partner traded accusations of broken promises as they argued Monday over whether the anniversary show can go on. The court hearing is set to continue Tuesday.

The two sides clashed in a New York courtroom over money, control, changes in plans and whether it's still feasible to hold the event, scheduled for Aug. 16-18 at Watkins Glen. Organizers insist they're going forward with the event. But the festival's former main investor says it took charge of the show, and announced its cancellation April 29, because preparations were lagging and the company was concerned for concertgoers' and performers' health and safety. Woodstock 50 sued last week, saying an arm of Dentsu Aegis couldn't singlehandedly call off the show. The organizers accused their former partner of sabotaging the event by scaring off the public, privately telling artists to stay away and draining $18 million from the festival bank account.

© The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
Woodstock 50
Woodstock anniversary
Woodstock 50th anniversary
Woodstock Festival

Related Content

Bethel Woods Revises Format For 50th Woodstock Anniversary Event

By Allison Dunne Feb 20, 2019
Courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County, New York, has named a few of the artists for its 50th Woodstock Anniversary week. This comes as one of the producers of its previously announced Woodstock anniversary festival says it would not be on board.

A Sixties Odyssey From Brooklyn To Woodstock

By 12 hours ago
Book cover for "Something's Happening Here"

According to author Mark Berger, Woodstock was the sixties condensed into seventy-two hours, and proof that peace and love could turn a potential disaster into a mythic celebration of life. Berger tells of that time in his memoir, "Something's Happening Here: A Sixties Odyssey from Brooklyn to Woodstock."

Arriving four days early, he helped set up kitchens and paths. During the festival, he worked to calm kids tripping out on bad acid, maneuvered a water truck through a sea of spectators, and fell in love, twice. After the festival, it’s decision time: Does he Berger drop out and move to a commune in New Mexico or return to Brooklyn and become a teacher? For Berger, at Woodstock it all comes together ― who he is, what he believes, and which path he has to take.

Berger will be reading from his book at The Book House in Albany, New York on May 16.

Woodstock 50 Ticket Sales Delayed

By Allison Dunne Apr 25, 2019
Woodstock 50
Woodstock

The much-anticipated sale of tickets for this summer's Woodstock 50 anniversary concerts has been put on hold for now.

NY Gov Signs Highway Renaming Bill To Honor Woodstock Festival

By Allison Dunne Oct 4, 2018
Courtesy of Mark Goff, Wikimedia Commons

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that renames a portion of a state highway system in Sullivan County to recognize the August 1969 Woodstock festival.