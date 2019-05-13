Organizers, Former Partner Are In Court Over Woodstock 50

Woodstock 50 festival organizers and their onetime financial partner traded accusations of broken promises as they argued Monday over whether the anniversary show can go on. The court hearing is set to continue Tuesday.

The two sides clashed in a New York courtroom over money, control, changes in plans and whether it's still feasible to hold the event, scheduled for Aug. 16-18 at Watkins Glen. Organizers insist they're going forward with the event. But the festival's former main investor says it took charge of the show, and announced its cancellation April 29, because preparations were lagging and the company was concerned for concertgoers' and performers' health and safety. Woodstock 50 sued last week, saying an arm of Dentsu Aegis couldn't singlehandedly call off the show. The organizers accused their former partner of sabotaging the event by scaring off the public, privately telling artists to stay away and draining $18 million from the festival bank account.

