Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig Won't Seek Re-election

An interview with outgoing Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig

Oneonta, New York Mayor Gary Herzig announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection this year. The Democrat has been mayor of the Otsego County city since 2015. He says he will spend the next 10 months working to ensure Oneonta is positioned to take advantage of opportunities in a post-COVID world. Herzig tells WAMC News it’s time to step aside.

In recent months, Herzig’s administration found itself dealing with the fallout of a coronavirus outbreak at SUNY Oneonta that led to an abrupt campus closure. Herzig says he doesn’t have plans beyond the rest of the term. He spoke with WAMC's Jesse King.