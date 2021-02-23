 Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig Won't Seek Re-election | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig Won't Seek Re-election

By 3 minutes ago
  • Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
    Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
    oneonta.ny.us

Oneonta, New York Mayor Gary Herzig announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection this year. The Democrat has been mayor of the Otsego County city since 2015. He says he will spend the next 10 months working to ensure Oneonta is positioned to take advantage of opportunities in a post-COVID world. Herzig tells WAMC News it’s time to step aside.

In recent months, Herzig’s administration found itself dealing with the fallout of a coronavirus outbreak at SUNY Oneonta that led to an abrupt campus closure. Herzig says he doesn’t have plans beyond the rest of the term. He spoke with WAMC's Jesse King.

Tags: 
Oneonta
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
Mayor Gary Herzig

Related Content

Oneonta Mayor: City Working To 'Survive, Then Thrive' In 2021

By Jan 19, 2021
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
oneonta.ny.us

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig is set to deliver his State of the City address Tuesday night. It’s a busy time for the Otsego County city, with college students set to return in the coming days, a new police chief to hire, and ongoing concerns around COVID-19. Herzig, a Democrat, is now in his sixth year as mayor. He spoke with WAMC’s Jesse King.

Oneonta Mayor Details Downtown Revitalization, Census Efforts

By Feb 5, 2020
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
oneonta.ny.us

In his state of the city address Tuesday, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig detailed efforts to revitalize the downtown of the Otsego County community. Herzig is now in his fifth year as mayor. 

Oneonta Mayor: Larger Community Spared From SUNY COVID Outbreak

By WAMC News Sep 18, 2020
SUNY Oneonta Campus
Jesse King / WAMC

The city of Oneonta says so far, testing shows community spread of COVID-19 from the local SUNY campus has been averted. 

Oneonta Mayor Delivers State Of The City

By Mar 6, 2019
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
oneonta.ny.us

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig delivered his annual State of the City address Tuesday night. 

Oneonta Mayor On The State Of The City

By Brian Shields Mar 22, 2018
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig
oneonta.ny.us

The mayor of Oneonta, NY says despite the problems facing the Otsego County city, there is plenty of room for optimism. Mayor Gary Herzig delivered his state of the city address this week to the Common Council, and then spoke with WAMC News. 