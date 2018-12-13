NYS Sets December Meeting For Drinking Water Council

The New York State Drinking Water Quality Council is scheduled to meet on December 18.

The council last met in mid-October, when state Health Department Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Public Health Brad Hutton said the next council meeting, to be held by December, would be to recommend MCLs, or maximum contaminant levels for emerging contaminants, including PFOA and PFOS, which have plagued communities including Hoosick Falls and Newburgh. Some environmentalists and others criticized the council for not having set levels by October. The December 18 meeting is open to the public and is taking place both in New York City and in Albany. A public comment session will be held at the end of the meeting.