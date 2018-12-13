NYS Sets December Meeting For Drinking Water Council

By Allison Dunne 52 minutes ago
  • wikimedia commons/de:Benutzer:Alex Anlicker

The New York State Drinking Water Quality Council is scheduled to meet on December 18.

The council last met in mid-October, when state Health Department Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Public Health Brad Hutton said the next council meeting, to be held by December, would be to recommend MCLs, or maximum contaminant levels for emerging contaminants, including PFOA and PFOS, which have plagued communities including Hoosick Falls and Newburgh. Some environmentalists and others criticized the council for not having set levels by October. The December 18 meeting is open to the public and is taking place both in New York City and in Albany. A public comment session will be held at the end of the meeting.

Tags: 
Drinking Water Quality Council
New York State Department of Health
PFOA
PFOS
MCLs
maximum contaminant levels
New York State Drinking Water Council

Related Content

Water Infrastructure Bill Requires Smaller Communities To Test For PFAS Chemicals

By Oct 24, 2018
Photo of a faucet
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed into law a wide-ranging bill called America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. The bill authorizes specific projects across the country and also includes language to protect people from so-called “emerging contaminants.”

NYS Drinking Water Council To Recommend MCLs By Year's End

By Allison Dunne Oct 19, 2018
WikiMedia Commons

New York state’s Drinking Water Quality Council met this week to discuss recommending maximum contaminant levels for three emerging contaminants, including PFOA and PFOS. Council members are slated to issue recommendations at their next meeting before the end of the year. Council members have been reviewing scientific studies as well as the actions of other states. Meantime, affected residents and environmentalists say setting the levels is long overdue.

Groups Pen Letter To NYS DOH Re: PFOA/PFOS Levels

By Allison Dunne Jul 9, 2018
WikiMedia Commons

More than a dozen environmental, civic, and research groups have sent a letter urging the New York State Department of Health and the Drinking Water Quality Council to establish so-called maximum contaminant levels for three chemicals, including PFOA and PFOS. The groups highlight new research in recommending levels they think the state should adopt.

Rockland Tells Some Students To Stay Home Amid Measles Outbreak

By Allison Dunne Oct 19, 2018
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Wikimedia Commons

In New York, the Rockland County health commissioner has issued a letter to certain schools saying that unvaccinated students must stay home. This comes following a measles outbreak.

Senator Gillibrand Calls On FAA To Implement Law Regarding PFAS

By Allison Dunne Dec 7, 2018
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the Trump administration to implement a law to help end the use of PFAS chemicals at commercial airports. The junior senator from New York says it’s time to bring awareness that airports can switch to firefighting foam free of the toxic fluorinated chemicals.