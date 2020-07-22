 NYS Senators Announce Cell Tower Construction Begins For Highway Dead Zone | WAMC

NYS Senators Announce Cell Tower Construction Begins For Highway Dead Zone

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • NYS Senators David Carlucci (at the podium) and James Skoufis (left) and local EMS providers at Anthony Wayne Recreation area in Bear Mountain to call on Verizon to begin construction on two cell phone towers, Feb. 2020
    NYS Senators David Carlucci (at the podium) and James Skoufis (left) and local EMS providers at Anthony Wayne Recreation area in Bear Mountain to call on Verizon to begin construction on two cell phone towers, Feb. 2020
    Courtesy of the Office of NYS Senator David Carlucci

Two New York state senators from the Hudson Valley say construction on two cell-phone towers has begun for a dead zone along a highway through two counties.

That dead zone is on the Palisades Parkway between Orange and Rockland Counties. Democratic state Senators David Carlucci and James Skoufis say one tower is being built at Tomkins Cove and the other at Bear Mountain. In February, Skoufis and Carlucci stood with local EMS personnel at the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area to call on Verizon to prioritize construction on the two cell phone towers, citing safety issues first responders and commuters have experienced in the dead zone. The Recreation Area then ended up as a drive-through COVID-19 testing site, which emphasized the need for cell reception in the area. Once the construction of the towers is finished, electric services will be installed. The towers will be fully activated before the end of the year.

Tags: 
State Senator David Carlucci
State Senator James Skoufis
Cell Towers
Palisades Parkway
Verizon

Related Content

NYS Senator, Advocates Urge OPWDD To Reconsider Planned Cuts

By Allison Dunne Jun 26, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of NYS Senator David Carlucci

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley held a virtual rally Wednesday against proposed cuts to the New York state Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. Providers and other participants explained how funding cuts would negatively impact their organizations and the people they serve.

Inside Elections Analyst Talks About The NY-17 Democratic Primary

By Allison Dunne Jun 22, 2020
Washington DC
James DeMers

There is a seven-way Democratic primary race Tuesday in New York’s 17th Congressional District, where Democrat Nita Lowey is not seeking re-election after 16 terms. In public polling, the same names occupy the top four slots, though in differing orders. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Inside Elections Analyst and Reporter Jacob Rubashkin about the NY-17 primary.

NYS Senator Wants To Establish A Short Suicide Helpline Number

By Allison Dunne May 23, 2020
Flickr

A New York state senator is renewing his call to establish a three-digit suicide hotline number.

NYS Senator Sponsors Bill To Scan People's Temps During COVID-19 Emergency

By Allison Dunne May 9, 2020
Courtesy of the FDA

A New York state senator has introduced legislation to allow businesses to scan the temperatures of employees, customers and vendors.