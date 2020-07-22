NYS Senators Announce Cell Tower Construction Begins For Highway Dead Zone

Two New York state senators from the Hudson Valley say construction on two cell-phone towers has begun for a dead zone along a highway through two counties.

That dead zone is on the Palisades Parkway between Orange and Rockland Counties. Democratic state Senators David Carlucci and James Skoufis say one tower is being built at Tomkins Cove and the other at Bear Mountain. In February, Skoufis and Carlucci stood with local EMS personnel at the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area to call on Verizon to prioritize construction on the two cell phone towers, citing safety issues first responders and commuters have experienced in the dead zone. The Recreation Area then ended up as a drive-through COVID-19 testing site, which emphasized the need for cell reception in the area. Once the construction of the towers is finished, electric services will be installed. The towers will be fully activated before the end of the year.