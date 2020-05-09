 NYS Senator Sponsors Bill To Scan People's Temps During COVID-19 Emergency | WAMC

NYS Senator Sponsors Bill To Scan People's Temps During COVID-19 Emergency

By Allison Dunne 40 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of the FDA

A New York state senator has introduced legislation to allow businesses to scan the temperatures of employees, customers and vendors.

Democratic state Senator David Carlucci’s bill would permit retailers to perform temperature screenings at business entryways, and allow them to turn away individuals who have a temperature above 100.4 degrees. Researchers have found fever to be one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. Businesses, firms, corporations, associations or not-for-profit organizations that opt in to the screenings must post signs informing their customers. The bill would expire when the governor declares the end of the coronavirus disaster state of emergency.

