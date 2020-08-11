NYS Mail-In Voting Is Up For Debate

The June 23 primary was the first in New York to allow all voters the option of casting their ballots by mail. Under an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo, registered voters could cite the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for filling out an absentee ballot. The New York State legislature held a hearing Tuesday on the June primary elections, to find out what went right and what went wrong.

50 to 60% of voters took advantage of voting by mail -- 10 to 12 times more than in previous elections, and Boards of Elections had to scale up their systems quickly. Senate Elections Committee Chair Zellnor Myrie says while the process went well for most voters, there were some problems. Some did not receive their absentee ballots in time, or they were not able to be properly postmarked by the deadline. In some races, it was weeks before all ballots were counted and results were known.

“Too many New Yorkers saw their democracy fail them during this pandemic,” Myrie said.

State Board of Elections is governed jointly by Democratic and Republican appointees. Commissioner Peter Kosinski, a Republican, testified that other states that transitioned to mail-in voting had years to ease into the process. He warned of a “tremendous burden” to the system in November, when millions more voters are expected to cast their ballots, and many might do so by mail.

“It means that the post office will be our partner in administering elections,” Kosinksi said. “A significant portion of our elections will be administered by an entity over which the Board of Elections have no control.”

President Trump’s appointee as post master general, Louis DeJoy, has slowed down deliveries by eliminating overtime and urging carriers to hold mail until the next day if they are running late. Democrats have accused the White House of “sabotaging” the mail delivery system before the fall elections, something DeJoy denies.

Kosinski says boards of elections will need more money to handle the expected increased volume of mail-in ballots. He says the $20 million in supplemental funding from the federal government and $4 million from the state have largely been spent.

Robert Brehm, a Co-Executive Director of the Board, says elections have been held before in times of crisis, including the aftermath of hurricanes Irene, Lee and Sandy, and on September 11, but he says the COVID pandemic presents even more logistical challenges. Brehm, who is a Democrat, says any additional funding or changes to the voting laws needs to happen soon, the first ballots for members of the military to vote in the fall elections go out in just 38 days.

Governor Cuomo has not yet extended the executive order to allow the pandemic as a reason for absentee balloting in November.

A coalition of government reform groups are urging lawmakers to make more changes before November. The Senate and Assembly in June approved several measures. They include giving voters the opportunity to fix mistakes in their absentee ballots before Election Day, such as failing to sign in the right place or not properly sealing the envelope. Another measure allows Boards of Elections to start counting absentee ballots up to 30 days before in person voting instead of waiting until after the polls close on Election Day. The bills have been sent to Cuomo for his approval.

Crisanta Duran, the former Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives who is now a voting rights advocate, says New York should set up ballot drop-boxes, used in her state and several others, to ease the burden on the postal service.

“Drop boxes are safe and secure,” said Duran, who says special efforts were made in her state to place the drop boxes in communities of color and other areas where voters have traditionally been disenfranchised.

A bill to create ballot drop boxes is sponsored in the Senate by Senator Brad Hoylman, and a spokesman for Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says it is being “seriously” considered.

State Board of Elections Commissioner Douglas Kellner, a Democrat, says there already exists a form of drop box that voters can use at all polling sites.

“Voters can deliver their ballots to any early voting site or to any Election Day poll site,” Kellner said.

The Board of Elections commissioners say there will still be the same number of polling places open on Election Day as in past years. And they say New York’s early voting option for several days before November 3 is “underutilized,” and could perhaps provide a safer, less crowded alternative to voting on Election Day.