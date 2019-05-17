NYS Lawmakers Want Portion Of A Rockland Road Named For Thurgood Marshall

By Allison Dunne 24 minutes ago
  • former Main School, Hillburn, NY
    former Main School, Hillburn, NY
    Courtesy of the National Park Service

Friday is Thurgood Marshall Day in New York. And a number of state and local officials will be on hand in Rockland County to talk about legislation to name a section of a road in honor of Justice Marshall’s legacy.

May 17th is also the 65th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that ruled school segregation unconstitutional. Democrats Ellen Jaffee and David Carlucci have sponsored legislation in the assembly and senate, respectively, to designate the portion of state Route 17 in the village of Hillburn, which is in the town of Ramapo, as the "Justice Thurgood Marshall Memorial Highway.” Marshall was the first African-American Supreme Court justice. The lawmakers and area officials will be in Hillburn, site of the former Main School, which Marshall fought to desegregate. The site is now home to the Suffern Central School District Administration building, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015.

