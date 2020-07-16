NYS Education Dept. Releases Reopening Guidelines, Fall Sports Delayed

The New York State Education Department has released guidance on potentially reopening schools in the fall during the pandemic.

Under guidelines previewed on Monday and issued Thursday, students and staff will have to wear face coverings and schools must develop plans to maximize social distancing and perform health screenings. Schools must plan for in-person teaching, remote instruction or a hybrid of both. Those plans are due to the state by July 31. Governor Andrew Cuomo says a decision on reopening schools in the fall will come in early August.

Meanwhile, fall sports have already been delayed. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association says fall sports won’t begin until September 21, and fall regional and state championships have been canceled all together. The organization says a condensed season could begin in January if fall sports are ultimately prohibited. It is also encouraging geographic scheduling for games.