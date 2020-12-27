NYS Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara: Time To Permit Mobile Sports Betting

It’s no secret that New York state is facing a fiscal emergency in 2021. With revenues sharply down because of the coronavirus pandemic and federal relief left out of the latest COVID package, legislative leaders are discussing raising taxes on the wealthy to help plug a $15 billion shortfall.

Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has another idea: legalize mobile sports betting, allowing New Yorkers to gamble from their cell phones instead of only inside a casino. Santabarbara, from the 111th district, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.