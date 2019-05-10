NY Reps Introduce PFAS Bills

By Allison Dunne 48 minutes ago
Two New York congressmen on Thursday introduced separate pieces of legislation around the manmade group of chemicals known as PFAS.

Democratic 19th District Congressman Antonio Delgado introduced bipartisan legislation that would require per-and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals to be listed on the Toxic Release Inventory at the Environmental Protection Agency. The PFAS Right-to-Know Act would create a 34th chemical class that industrial facilities with more than10 employees who exceed a certain threshold of PFAS annually, would need to report to the EPA. Meantime, Democratic 18th District Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney introduced the PFAS Testing Act of 2019, to require the EPA to conduct testing of PFAS under the Toxic Substances Control Act and make all results public.

