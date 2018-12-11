Related Program: 
Not For Nothing: Glimpses Into A Jersey Girlhood

In a series of essays entitled "Not for Nothing: Glimpses into a Jersey," author Kathy Curto recounts her Italian American girlhood on the Jersey Shore in the ‘70s & ‘80s. Some constant pivotal realities are ever-present in this coming of age memoir: the fallout from her parents’ stormy marriage, the physical and emotional residue from dirty, undervalued work and the effects of infidelity and addiction.

The daily dramas in her curious imagination, in the kitchen of their house on Regency Court and at Fred’s Texaco, the family business, guided her developing understanding of the world. This book is as much about people as it is about place, language, and chaotic family love.

Kathy Curto teaches at Montclair State University and the Writing Institute at Sarah Lawrence College. 

Truth Lies & Hearsay: A Memoir of a Musical Life In And Out Of Rock and Roll

By Nov 8, 2018
Truth Lies & Hearsay: A Memoir of a Musical Life in and out of Rock and Roll book cover

Celebrated music producer John Simon has produced some of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll ever recorded including The Band’s "Music from Big Pink", "The Band", and "The Last Waltz", Janis Joplin’s "Cheap Thrills," Simon and Garfunkel’s "Bookends," and the first albums by Leonard Cohen and Blood, Sweat And Tears.

His contributions to popular music have helped tell the story of a generation in the 1960s and 70s, and now he is sharing his own. John Simon’s new book is: "Truth Lies & Hearsay: A Memoir of a Musical Life in and out of Rock and Roll."

John Simon will be at The Golden Notebook Friday, November 9 at 6 p.m.