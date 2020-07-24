 Northern NY Party Goers Test Positive For COVID-19 | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Northern NY Party Goers Test Positive For COVID-19

By 5 minutes ago
  • COVID-19 was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and has now been detected in 37 locations across the globe, including in the U.S., according to the CDC.
    Composite Image by Dave Lucas (WAMC / cdc.gov)

The Clinton County Health Department says three people who attended a party in northern New York have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department says the individuals attended a large gathering on Memory Lane Way in Altona, north of Plattsburgh, on July 17th. Public Health Director John Kanoza says those who attended have been exposed and most were in their late teens to early 20s.

The Health Department is advising parents to ask their children if they attended the party and if they did, they should self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Tags: 
Clinton County Health Department
Altona Party
COVID-19

Related Content

Officials Warn: Don't Lie To Contact Tracers

By May 20, 2020

Over the weekend, the Clinton Health Department reported that two parties by SUNY Plattsburgh students led to dozens of people being put in isolation or quarantine. The county sheriff is now warning people not to lie to contact tracers.

Vermont Health Officials Urge People Not To Be Complacent About Coronavirus

By May 18, 2020
COVID-19 Diagram
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Vermont Health Department reported 940 cases of the coronavirus statewide on Monday, unchanged from Sunday. The Health Commissioner cautions that despite the positive trend, the virus spreads easily and the state must continue to take precautions.