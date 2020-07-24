Northern NY Party Goers Test Positive For COVID-19

The Clinton County Health Department says three people who attended a party in northern New York have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department says the individuals attended a large gathering on Memory Lane Way in Altona, north of Plattsburgh, on July 17th. Public Health Director John Kanoza says those who attended have been exposed and most were in their late teens to early 20s.

The Health Department is advising parents to ask their children if they attended the party and if they did, they should self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.