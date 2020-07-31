 Nominations Sought For Henry Johnson Award | WAMC

Nominations Sought For Henry Johnson Award

  • Sgt. Henry Johnson, Albany’s World War I hero
    Albany’s World War I hero Sgt. Henry Johnson.
    Composite Image by Dave Lucas/WAMC

The City of Albany continues to seek nominations for the fourth Annual Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service.

City officials say the award is given in the spirit of the selflessness exhibited by Sgt. Henry Johnson, Albany’s World War I hero who was posthumously given the National Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2015.

"It was created for an Albany resident who has given their time and talent to build a better Albany."

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Albany is looking to recognize an individual who has displayed community leadership, dedication or support in arts and history, social justice, education, or community organizing.

"So we really want to encourage you to make those nominations."

You can make them online... click HERE!

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020

