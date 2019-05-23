"No Walls And The Recurring Dream: A Memoir" By Ani DiFranco

Gloria Steinem is an icon. She also is a writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer. She travels in this and other countries as an organizer and lecturer, and is a frequent media spokeswoman on issues of equality.

She is particularly interested in the shared origins of sex and race caste systems, gender roles and child abuse as roots of violence, non-violent conflict resolution, the cultures of indigenous peoples, and organizing across boundaries for peace and justice.

Steinem is the author of the bestsellers “My Life on the Road,” “Revolution from Within: A Book of Self-Esteem,” “Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions,” and “Moving Beyond Words,” and was a co-founder of Ms. magazine.

We spoke with her Friday in Troy, New York while she was in the region to speak to a sold-out crowd for a program sponsored by the Hudson Valley Community College Cultural Affairs Program.