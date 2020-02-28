 New Theory Wellness Chicopee Store Offering Berkshire Cannabis | WAMC

New Theory Wellness Chicopee Store Offering Berkshire Cannabis

The first recreational marijuana store in Berkshire County is opening a second retail location in the Pioneer Valley on Saturday, and it will be stocked with weed grown in the Berkshires. 

Brandon Pollock is the CEO of Theory Wellness, the marijuana store in Great Barrington that kicked off the legal weed era in the Berkshires in January 2019. He says the company – which banked over $40 million in its first full year – teamed up with Sheffield farmer Ted Dobson of Equinox Farm to grow marijuana about 18 months ago.

“We put together a nice relationship where we’re cultivating cannabis on his organic farm with his lead on the cultivation side and last season produced the first crop in the Berkshires and we’re finally excited to bring it to market now,” Pollock told WAMC.

Theory is opening its second retail store in Chicopee, where customers will be able to buy the Berkshire-grown pot.

