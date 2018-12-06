New Robert B. Parker Sunny Randall Book Written By Mike Lupica

Mystery Master Robert B. Parker's iconic and irresistible PI Sunny Randall is back in Robert B. Parker’s "Blood Feud," written by Mike Lupica. This is Lupica’s first Sunny Randall novel, and the seventh in the series.

In Lupica’s first installment in the popular series, the stakes are higher than ever as Sunny Randall races to protect her ex-husband, and his Mafia family, from the vengeful plan of a mysterious rival.

Mike Lupica is a prominent sports journalist and the New York Times bestselling author of more than forty works of fiction and nonfiction. A longtime friend to Robert B. Parker, he was selected by the Parker estate to continue the Sunny Randall series.