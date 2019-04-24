Related Program: 
Middlebury Pondering Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags

The town of Middlebury could become the next Vermont community to ban single-use plastic bags.

Middlebury voters passed a non-binding referendum on the Town Meeting Day. MyChamplainValley.com reports the select board agreed to create a five-person committee to draft an ordinance.

Select board member Victor Nuovo will chair the committee. Four additional members will be appointed next month.

A handful of other Vermont communities have passed similar measures.

Last month the Vermont Senate passed what would be a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food and drink containers. The measure is pending in the House.

California and Hawaii have banned plastic bags. A New York ban will take effect next year.

Other states are considering such bans as a way to reduce plastic pollution.

