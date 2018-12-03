Mid-Hudson Civic Center Will Be Revitalized

By Allison Dunne 3 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Mid-Hudson Civic Center

The Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, is getting a facelift and a name change.

Mid-Hudson Civic Center president Danielle Anderson says the center will be renamed for the founder and CEO of Kingston-based Gas Land Petroleum, who has purchased the naming rights. The civic center is to be renamed the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center. Nesheiwat says he recalls watching a wrestling match at the Civic Center as a teenager, and is excited to give back to the community. Anderson says the Nesheiwat investment will help bring back the glory of the civic center’s past with an updated look, for one. Rehabilitation will begin in 2019 starting with a structural facelift and grounds beautification.

Tags: 
Mid-Hudson Civic Center
Majed Nesheiwat

Related Content

Trump Rallies In Poughkeepsie

By Allison Dunne Apr 18, 2016
wikipedia commons

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke to a crowd more than 4,000 strong at a rally Sunday in Poughkeepsie. Meanwhile, some 200 protestors gathered across the street.

Poughkeepsie Organization Buys Performing Arts Center In Orange

By Allison Dunne May 17, 2014
Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

A Dutchess County organization is purchasing a performing arts center in Orange County.