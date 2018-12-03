Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Medical Monday: Lung Cancer 12/3/18

Dr. Nischala Ammannagari
Credit NYOH

Dr. Nischala Ammannagari of New York Oncology Hematology joins Medical Monday to discuss lung cancer and how to treat it. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.

Tags: 
Medical Monday
NYOH
cancer

Related Content

Medical Monday: Rheumatology 11/26/18

Berkshire Health Systems

Dr. Leonard Sigal of Berkshire Health Systems joins Medical Monday to discuss rheumatology. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

Medical Monday: Eye Care 11/19/18

Dr. Eric Verruto
Dr. Eric Verruto

Dr. Eric Verruto of Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons joins Medical Monday to discuss eye health. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Medical Monday: Joint Replacement 11/12/18

Dr. Landon Brown
Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County

Dr. Landon Brown, a surgeon with Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County, joins Medical Monday to discuss joint replacement. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

Medical Monday: Dr. Doug Tumen 11/5/18

Dr. Doug Tumen
Hudson Valley Foot Associates

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins Medical Monday to discuss podiatry and podiatric surgery. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

Adventures of a One-Breasted Woman

By Nov 13, 2012

Susan Cummings’s surgeon proclaimed to her a few weeks after her mastectomy, “You’re cured now, that’s it.” But, that wasn’t it by a long shot for Cummings, who has just written a memoir about her first six years after treatment for early-stage breast cancer.

She writes about being a struggling New York actress and wrangles with her fear of more cancer and shame of her altered body.

The Breast Cancer Survival Manual, Fifth Edition

By Aug 16, 2012

We welcome Dr. John Link to the program and speak with him about The Breast Cancer Survival Manual, Fifth Edition: A Step-by-Step Guide for Women with Newly Diagnosed Breast Cancer.

Choosing Heroes, Friends, Life - "Survival Lessons" From Alice Hoffman

By Oct 18, 2013

    In Survival Lessons, Alice Hoffman - one of America's most beloved writers - shares her suggestions for finding beauty in the world even during the toughest times.

Wise, gentle, and wry, Alice Hoffman teaches all of us how to choose what matters most.

"Grant & Twain" At PS21

By Sep 24, 2018
Grant & Twain artwork for show at PS21

"Grant & Twain," a new play by playwright Elizabeth Diggs will have its debut at PS21Chatham this Thursday, September 27th. The play tells the story of a remarkable friendship.

At age 62, Ulysses Grant is bankrupted in a Wall Street swindle. His only hope to restore his honor and save his family is an offer to write his memoirs of the war. News of Grant’s calamity brings his friend Mark Twain to his side. Twain is infuriated by the terms offered by the prestigious publisher.

He makes an audacious proposal: he himself will publish Grant’s book and make it the biggest bestseller in American history. When Grant finally agrees, he is faced with a double enemy: he is diagnosed with terminal cancer and writes in a race with death, and he discovers an enemy close to home.

To tell us more, we welcome playwright Elizabeth Diggs and actor Michael Sean McGuiness who is playing Ulysses Grant in the production.

The Book Show #1566 - Natalie Goldberg

By Jul 24, 2018
Book Cover - Natalie Goldberg and book cover for "Let the Whole Thundering World Come Home"

World-renowned writing teacher Natalie Goldberg’s new memoir, “Let the Whole Thundering World Come Home” shares her experience with cancer grounded in her practice of writing and Zen. It is a reflection on being in love with your life even when life brings illness.