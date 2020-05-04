As Massachusetts Mandatory Mask Order Begins, Springfield Police Plan To Pass Out Masks

When a mandatory face covering directive takes effect in Massachusetts on Wednesday, the emphasis in Springfield will be on education, not enforcement.

Springfield police officers will hand out free face masks – not $300 citations – when Gov. Charlie Baker’s order that all residents wear face coverings begins on May 6th.

"Lets face it, it is going to be a fact of life for now that you are going to have to wear a mask," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

He said he wants to be proactive and not punitive during the early days of the directive that is meant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus especially from individuals who are asymptomatic.

" We probably would go into the weekend before we start with any kind of warnings, or penalities," said Sarno.

A month ago, Sarno had urged Springfield residents to use face covers – a mask, scarf, or bandana -- in public, but unlike several other cities including Northampton and Holyoke, it was never made a requirement.

Last Friday, Baker issued an executive order making face covers mandatory with violations carrying a fine up to $300, but he left enforcement up to localities.

The Springfield Board of Health is set to approve regulations that will require everyone wear a face mask outdoors if they cannot safely social-distance. All store employees and customers will be required to wear face coverings and stores must post notices in English and Spanish at the entrances. Passengers on public transit, in taxis, and ride-sharing vehicles must also have their faces covered.

The regulations will specify a $300 fine, but Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said she hopes for a lot of voluntary compliance.

" We do not want to become the face covering police," said Caulton-Harris.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said officers have found most people cooperate when they are approached for violating social distancing guidelines or the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

"Most people when it is explained to them 'why' do comply," said Clapprood.

At his weekly update, Sarno said the city is seeing a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases with just 16 new cases reported on Sunday.

"I think we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Sarno.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in the largest hospital network in western Massachusetts has been slowly falling for three weeks since a peak of 179 in early April. Over the weekend, Baystate Health reported the number of COVID-19 patients was below 100.

"So that is a big milestone for us and we are really very pleased to see it," said Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health. "We also have been able to maintain low level of ventilator use and therefore ICU care."

He said the hospital is expanding the testing it offers to include people who have been in close contact with an infected person, but are showing no symptoms themselves.

Also, tests in the homeless populations in Northampton, Amherst, and Springfield have found infection rates of less than 1 percent, according to Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical officer at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield