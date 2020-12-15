Massachusetts Electors Cast Their Votes For Biden, Harris

Members of the Electoral College met in state capitals across the country Monday to affirm Joe Biden’s election as president.

Massachusetts members of the Electoral College met Monday afternoon at the Statehouse in Boston and cast the state’s 11 electoral votes for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



The tally was announced by elector Robert Markel, a former mayor of Springfield who went to high school with Biden.



COVID-19 restrictions meant the public could not attend the Electoral College meeting.



Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight, watched the proceedings from the press gallery in the House Chamber.