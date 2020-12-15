 Massachusetts Electors Cast Their Votes For Biden, Harris | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Massachusetts Electors Cast Their Votes For Biden, Harris

By 28 minutes ago

The 2020 Massachusetts Electoral College met in the House Chamber at the State House in Boston on Dec 14, 2020.
Credit Matt Szafranski / WMass Politics & Insight

Members of the Electoral College met in state capitals across the country Monday to affirm Joe Biden’s election as president.

Massachusetts members of the Electoral College met Monday afternoon at the Statehouse in Boston and cast the state’s 11 electoral votes for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.


              The tally was announced by elector Robert Markel, a former mayor of Springfield who went to high school with Biden.


            COVID-19 restrictions meant the public could not attend the Electoral College meeting.


            Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight, watched the proceedings from the press gallery in the House Chamber.

Related Content

Tim Vercellotti Of The Western New England University Polling Institute

By & Nov 5, 2020
Tim Vercellotti
Western New England University / Western New England University

The polling industry and election forecasters suffered another embarrassing election night that will call into question the usefulness of public opinion surveys and horse race political coverage that appeared to once again underestimate President Trump’s support.

Votes are still being tallied, meaning the final verdict on polling and forecasting may not be known for several days, but the results so far are much closer than most analysts predicted in the lead-up to Election Day.

The polls in Florida, Iowa, Ohio and Texas — all states won by President Trump — were mostly wrong, though Democratic nominee Joe Biden appears to have the upper hand in the race for 270 electoral votes and is the favorite to be the next president.

Tim Vercellotti of the Western New England University poll and professor of political science joins us this morning to talk about what went right and what went wrong on Tuesday.

Plattsburgh Mayor-Elect Discusses Plans For The City

By Nov 10, 2020
Chris Rosenquest
Photo provided by Chris Rosenquest

The Clinton County Board of Elections counted absentee ballots Monday, determining Democrat Chris Rosenquest will become the next mayor of Plattsburgh. Rosenquest expressed relief and discussed his plans shortly after the count was completed.