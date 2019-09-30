Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Manuel Oliver To Create Mural In Woodstock, New York In Conjunction With "Parkland Rising" Premiere

By 1 hour ago

The Woodstock Film Festival will present the world premiere screening of "Parkland Rising," executive produced by Katie Couric and will.i.am, at the upcoming 20th anniversary film festival October 2-6.

The documentary, directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Cheryl Horner McDonough, follows the high-school students and families who became fierce leaders of the national movement for gun reform after the February 2018 shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

On Friday, October 4 Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, will produce a mural in the center of Woodstock, New York that will combine psychedelic vibes, street art, and activism with a strong statement from Joaquin. Manuel Oliver joins us now.

Manuel and Patricia Oliver are the founders of Change the Ref, a foundation formed to empower our future leaders.

Tags: 
parkland
parkland shooting
gun violence
gun law reform
artist
art
Manuel Oliver
change the ref
joaquin oliver
woodstock
woodstock film festival
mural
activism
creativity

Related Content

Woodstock Film Festival Presents World Premiere Of "Parkland Rising"

By Sep 5, 2019
crop of "Parkland Rising" website homepage artwork

The Woodstock Film Festival will present the world premiere screening of the new documentary "Parkland Rising," executive produced by Katie Couric and will.i.am, at the upcoming 20th anniversary film festival, on October 4.

The documentary from Gigantic Productions, directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Cheryl Horner McDonough, follows the high-school students and families who became fierce leaders of the national movement for gun reform after the February 2018 shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

Katie Couric began her journalism career as an assistant at the ABC network. She went on to report for NBC, eventually becoming co-anchor of Today and sole anchor of the CBS evening News. She heads Katie Couric Media, her production company which centers around scripted and non-scripted projects that are committed to creating smart, trustworthy, relatable content that aims to tell the stories that she believes need to be brought to awareness.

The Book Show #1624 - Ibram X. Kendi

By Sep 3, 2019
Book Cover for How to be an Antiracist and photo of Ibram X. Kendi
Author photo by Jeff Watts

Ibram X. Kendi is the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University. He is also a columnist at The Atlantic and author of “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” which won the National Book Award for Nonfiction. His latest book is “How to Be An Antiracist.” 

"Hope Is A Form Of Planning" Says Gloria Steinem

By Apr 8, 2019
Joe Donahue and Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem is an icon. She also is a writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer. She travels in this and other countries as an organizer and lecturer, and is a frequent media spokeswoman on issues of equality.

She is particularly interested in the shared origins of sex and race caste systems, gender roles and child abuse as roots of violence, non-violent conflict resolution, the cultures of indigenous peoples, and organizing across boundaries for peace and justice.

Steinem is the author of the bestsellers “My Life on the Road,” “Revolution from Within: A Book of Self-Esteem,” “Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions,” and “Moving Beyond Words,” and was a co-founder of Ms. magazine.

We spoke with her Friday in Troy, New York while she was in the region to speak to a sold-out crowd for a program sponsored by the Hudson Valley Community College Cultural Affairs Program.