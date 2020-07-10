Kingston Health Food Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

In New York, Ulster County health officials say an employee at a health food store in Kingston has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials are recommending that anyone who has shopped at Mother Earth’s Storehouse in Kingston from July 1st to July 5th seek testing for the coronavirus. Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith says her department will complete contact tracing to inform those who may have been in contact with the employee who tested positive. She recommends the store be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and is working with the state Department of Health to ensure the store is following protocols. Mother Earth’s Storehouse is a WAMC underwriter.