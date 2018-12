Here's meteorologist Jordan Sherman's weather forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with light and variable wind. Temps will be between 30-32°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temps falling to 17-20°.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. light southwest wind becoming gusty by Thursday night. Wind gusts between 15-25 mph will be possible overnight. Highs will range from 34-37°. Snow showers will be possible during the evening and overnight. No more than a dusting is expected.