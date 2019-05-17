With Jack Curry, Pitcher David Cone Recalls His Baseball Education

Over 17 seasons in the major leagues, pitcher David Cone experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows. The five-time all-star won the 1994 Cy Young award, earned five World Series rings — four with the Yankees dynasty of the 90s — and threw the 16th perfect game ever in 1999. He also endured multiple surgeries, including for a life-threatening aneurysm, sometimes lost his confidence, and never stopped tinkering as he thought about how to get the next batter out.

Cone was also known as a clubhouse leader and built a good rapport with the baseball writers — including Jack Curry. Curry spent 20 years at the New York Times before joining the YES Network in 2010.

Their new book is called “Full Count: The Education Of A Pitcher.”