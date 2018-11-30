Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Hope Ridings Miller, The Society Beat, And The Rise Of Women Journalists

By 44 minutes ago

During the New Deal and World War II, Washington elites turned to Hope Ridings Miller’s column in the Washington Post to see what was really going on in town. Cocktail parties, embassy receptions and formal dinners were her beat as society editor. “I went as a guest,” said Miller, “and hoped that they’d forget I was a reporter.”

In "Washington’s Golden Age," Times Union reporter, critic, and author Joseph Dalton chronicles the life of this pioneering woman journalist who covered the powerful vortex of politics, diplomacy, and society during a career that stretched from FDR to LBJ. After joining the Post staff, she was the only woman on the city desk. Later she had a nationally syndicated column. For ten years she edited Diplomat Magazine and then wrote three books about Washington life.

Tags: 
new deal
World War II
The Washington Post
hope ridings miller
reporter
journalism
history
women
glass ceiling
journalist
Joseph Dalton

Related Content

Literate, Funny, Irreverent: Linda Ellerbee

By Oct 31, 2018
Linda Ellerbee in studio at WAMC
Patrick Garrett

Linda Ellerbee is a Peabody and Emmy Award winning journalist who was one of the first women to anchor the national news. Her work at NBC was groundbreaking, followed by her bestselling books, and her important presence for a quarter of a century explaining the news to young people on Nick News.

Five Daring Women Who Defied All Odds And Made Aviation History

By Aug 9, 2018
Book Cover - Fly Girls

Between the world wars no sport was more popular or more dangerous than airplane racing. Thousands of fans flocked to multi‑day events, and cities vied with one another to host them. The pilots themselves were hailed as dashing heroes who cheerfully stared death in the face. Well, the men were hailed. Female pilots were more often ridiculed than praised for what the press portrayed as silly efforts to horn in on a manly, and deadly, pursuit. Keith O'Brien's book, "Fly Girls," recounts how a cadre of women banded together to break the original glass ceiling: the entrenched prejudice that conspired to keep them out of the sky.

Keith O'Brien is an award-winning journalist, a former reporter for the Boston Globe, a regular contributor to National Public Radio and Politico, and a critically acclaimed author of books about dreams, Americana, and where the two meet. He has written for the New York Times Magazine and reported stories for This American Life. He was a 2017 finalist for the PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sports Writing.

Sally Helgesen On How Women Rise

By Apr 30, 2018
Book Cover - How Women Rise

Leadership expert Sally Helgesen and bestselling leadership coach Marshall Goldsmith have trained thousands of high achievers to reach even greater heights. Again and again, they see that women face specific and different roadblocks from men as they advance in the workplace. In fact, the very habits that helped women early in their careers can hinder them as they move up. Simply put, what got you here won't get you there, and you might not even realize your blind spots until it's too late.

Their new book: "How Women Rise: Break the 12 Habits Holding You Back from Your Next Raise, Promotion, or Job" is essential reading for any woman who is ready to advance to the next level.

This afternoon there is a Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce Event with Sally Helgesen at Embassy Suites Saratoga at 4 p.m. co-hosted by Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga.

The Power Of Women At Work

By Feb 2, 2017
Book Cover - Own It

Weren’t women supposed to have “arrived”? Perhaps with the nation’s first female President, equal pay on the horizon, true diversity in the workplace to come thereafter? Or, at least the end of “fat-shaming” and “locker room talk”? 

Well, we aren’t quite there yet. But does that mean that progress for women in business has come to a screeching halt?  It’s true that the old rules didn’t get us as far as we hoped. But we can go the distance, and we can close the gaps that still exist. We just need a new way.

In fact, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future, says former Wall Street powerhouse-turned-entrepreneur Sallie Krawcheck.  That’s because the business world is changing fast –driven largely by technology - and it’s changing in ways that give women more power and opportunities than ever.

Her new book is - Own It: The Power of Women at Work