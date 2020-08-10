In The Home Stretch, 1st Congressional District Race Takes Dramatic Turn

Alex Morse is vowing to stay in the race for congress in western Massachusetts as he defends himself against allegations of sexual misconduct with college students.
Morse, the 31-year-old mayor of Holyoke, is trying to unseat 32-year incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield in the Sept. 1st Democratic primary.
What had been a competitive-looking contest pitting a progressive Democrat against one of the party’s establishment figures has now been turned on its head.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight about the impact of the revelations on the Morse campaign.