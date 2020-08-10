 In The Home Stretch, 1st Congressional District Race Takes Dramatic Turn | WAMC
In The Home Stretch, 1st Congressional District Race Takes Dramatic Turn

The 1st Congressional District in Massachusetts.
Credit sec.state.ma

Alex Morse is vowing to stay in the race for congress in western Massachusetts as he defends himself against allegations of sexual misconduct with college students.

Morse, the 31-year-old mayor of Holyoke, is trying to unseat 32-year incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield in the Sept. 1st Democratic primary.

What had been a competitive-looking contest pitting a progressive Democrat against one of the party’s establishment figures has now been turned on its head.

WAMC’s  Pioneer  Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight about the impact of the revelations on the Morse campaign.

 

"Imperfect" Morse Apologizes; Will Stay In Congressional Race, Cooperate With UMass Investigation

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse addresses supporters after winning reelection
WAMC News

Apologizing for “unacceptable behavior” in how he interacted with college students, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse says he will remain in the race for Congress. In a lengthy statement Sunday night, Morse also says he will cooperate with UMass Amherst, which is investigating the 31-year-old, who has taught at the college and acknowledged having sexual relationships with college students.

UMass: "No Plans" To Rehire Holyoke Mayor, Congressional Hopeful Who Had Sex With College Students

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse stands in front of microphones
WAMC

With Democratic primary voters beginning to cast early ballots in the race for the 1st House district in Massachusetts, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is admitting he had sexual relationships with college students, following a report by the student newspaper at UMass Amherst. In a statement, Morse acknowledged showing "poor judgment."

Berkshire County Morse Supporters React To Misconduct Allegations

By 4 hours ago
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse stands in front of microphones
WAMC

As Holyoke, Massachusetts Mayor and congressional candidate Alex Morse responds to allegations of sexual misconduct, his supporters in Berkshire County are responding as well.

8/10/20 Panel

By 7 hours ago
Microphone in radio studio

 

      The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.

Congressional Corner With Alex Morse

By Aug 7, 2020
Alex Morse
https://alexmorseforcongress.com/

In today’s Congressional Corner, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse wraps up his interview with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. Morse is running in the Democratic primary for the 1st House district seat held by Rep. Richard Neal.