Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Happy Traum To Celebrate Pete Seeger's 100th At The Linda

By 2 minutes ago
  • Pete Seeger and Happy Traum at Woodstock Playhouse ~1975
    Pete Seeger and Happy Traum at Woodstock Playhouse ~1975

The great Pete Seeger would have been 100 years old tomorrow, were we lucky enough to still have him with us. WAMC is hosting a celebration of Pete with folk musician Happy Traum. The concert will be at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio in Albany, New York tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. Happy will perform songs he learned from Pete - traditional folk ballads, songs of love and protest, and some of Pete’s iconic compositions.

Tickets are available for a $100 pledge to WAMC and the event proceeds will support WAMC's June Locked Box.

Two anonymous donors have made up to 15 tickets available for those who can't afford the pledge. Please call 800 323 9262 to claim one of those tickets while supplies last. 

Tags: 
Pete Seeger
Happy Traum
the linda
Clearwater
folk music
concert
music

Related Content

Clearwater's Exec Director Talks About The Festival And Two Anniversaries

By Allison Dunne Feb 21, 2019
Courtesy of Clearwater

The Great Hudson River Revival, known as the Clearwater Festival, is returning for its usual June weekend this year. There was a question about whether it would be back this year as Clearwater was navigating choppy seas. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Clearwater Executive Director Greg Williams about the environmental group’s changes and two big anniversaries at this year’s festival.