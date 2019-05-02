Happy Traum To Celebrate Pete Seeger's 100th At The Linda

The great Pete Seeger would have been 100 years old tomorrow, were we lucky enough to still have him with us. WAMC is hosting a celebration of Pete with folk musician Happy Traum. The concert will be at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio in Albany, New York tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. Happy will perform songs he learned from Pete - traditional folk ballads, songs of love and protest, and some of Pete’s iconic compositions.

Tickets are available for a $100 pledge to WAMC and the event proceeds will support WAMC's June Locked Box.

Two anonymous donors have made up to 15 tickets available for those who can't afford the pledge. Please call 800 323 9262 to claim one of those tickets while supplies last.