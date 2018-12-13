Gillibrand: Farm Bill Amendment Supports New York Barley Growers

By 22 minutes ago
  • beer and water at Big Slide Brewery and Public House
    Barley is a primary ingredient in many beers

An amendment to the federal Farm Bill passed by the House and Senate is intended to support farmers and the craft beer industry.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, says the language directs the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to document barley production in New York.

The Senator says that would ensure producers have valuable information to decide on future plantings and that the information could eventually help farmers obtain crop insurance for barley crops.

While barley is an ingredient in most beers, Gillibrand says breweries in the state can struggle to find enough locally grown barley to meet demand.

Farming
barley
malted barley
craft beer
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Farm Bill

