Former Rensselaerville Town Supervisor Arrested

New York State Police have arrested the former town supervisor of Rensselaerville, New York. 43-year-old Steven Pfleging resigned from his position earlier this week.

Police say Pfleging was charged with grand larceny, falsifying business records, both felonies, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor. Investigators made the arrest Friday after a complaint was reported by the Rensselaerville Town Board that Pfleging had written checks from the town's checking account to himself.

P0lice say the investigation started after the town's finances were reviewed by an independent accounting firm and the discovery of missing funds was made.

Pfleging was arraigned in the Town of Westerlo Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court December 17.

Pfleging, a Democrat, was in his first year as town supervisor.