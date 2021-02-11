Former Chatham Police Chief Pleads Guilty To Cheating State, Village By Double-Dipping

The former village of Chatham police chief has pleaded guilty to defrauding the New York State retirement system and the village. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and the Columbia County D.A. say Peter Volkmann was required to leave his position as part of the plea.

DiNapoli says Volkmann pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for “circumventing the state’s post-retirement income restrictions” and “cheating the retirement system” of more than $74,000.

DiNapoli says Volkmann also hid public-source income from 19 municipalities and school districts by funneling money through his private business. He also pleaded guilty to official misconduct, a misdemeanor, for falsifying mileage vouchers and other reimbursements, costing Chatham more than $18,000. He owes more than $92,000 in restitution as part of the plea.

Volkmann, who also served as Hudson police commissioner, was put on administrative leave by the village of Chatham in September. He resigned the Hudson position when the investigation emerged.

The 57-year-old is due back in court July 19.