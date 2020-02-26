 Food Stores Prepare For NY's Upcoming Plastic Bag Ban | WAMC

Food Stores Prepare For NY's Upcoming Plastic Bag Ban

By 1 minute ago

New York’s ban on single use plastic bags at grocery stores and other outlets takes effect March 1, and stores that haven’t already made the change are gearing up for it. One food store has never offered single-use plastic bags in its 40-year history, and they say no one has been bothered by that.

As you walk through the Honest Weight Food Co-op in Albany, you’ll notice its emphasis on healthy foods. There are nuts and grains of all kinds in its large bulk food section, organic ice creams in its freezers, and lots of vegan-friendly cuisine. 

And the produce? Well, as the sign reads: “If it grows, we have it.”

On this snowy Tuesday morning, it’s fairly calm and quiet, but on weekends and before a holiday it is jam packed with shoppers.

All of the shoppers here, for decades, have either brought their own bags, paid a small fee to use a paper bag, or taken their groceries home in one of the used delivery boxes that are piled high in the front of the store.

Marketing manager Alex Mytelka has been with the co-op in various roles for six years. He says the store supports the plastic bag ban. But he says there won’t be a big transition.

“We’re lucky that over half of our shoppers are already using reusable bags,” Mytelka said. “We sell dozens of different kinds. It’s kind of a normal thing here.”

The Co-op has not always been completely free of plastic bags. Old-timers remember a period in the 1980’s where members brought in plastic bags from other stores. But that practice has long since been abandoned.

Ron Royne works part-time as a cashier. He’s checking out groceries for Marsha Larabee, who works as a volunteer member in the bulk foods department in exchange for a discount on her purchases.

The store has various policies to try to encourage the use of reusable bags. Shoppers receive a five cent credit for each bag they bring in and use. They can get that amount taken off their bill, or get a token, worth a nickel, to donate to a variety of charities.   

Larabee says she’s used her own cloth reusable bags for years, and she’s happy about the new plastic bag ban. But she doesn’t think the transition is going to be easy for everyone.

“I think it’s going to be hard, it’s a whole new mindset,” said Larabee. She thinks “big major grocery stores” will have a problem.

“This is going to be probably the easiest store in the area, because we’ve been on that bandwagon for a long time,” Larabee said.

Many chain grocery stores in New York have been publicizing the change, offering discounts on reusable bags, and even, in some cases, banning plastic bags early, before the law takes effect.   

The Co-op is also trying to encourage shoppers to not just switch to paper bags as an alternative. Recently, the store upped the price of paper bags to 15 cents. Alex Mytelka, the marketing manager, says people are already using them less.

He says someday, he’d like to phase them out, too. But for now, they are staying.

“We don’t want to not have something available for people,” he said.

(The author is a member shopper at the co-op, but does not currently have anything to do with its inner workings.)

Tags: 
New York plastic bag ban

Related Content

Yonkers Provides Free, Reusable Bags To Residents

By Allison Dunne 14 hours ago
Courtesy of the City of Yonkers

In anticipation of the start of New York’s statewide ban on single-use plastic bags beginning March 1, Yonkers residents will be able to get a hold of free, reusable bags.

New York's Plastic Bag Ban Begins March 1

By Feb 19, 2020
Single-use plastic bag.
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

The state’s ban on most single-use plastic bags takes effect March 1. Over the holiday weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s environmental agency released regulations on how to carry out the new law. But the new rules have left both environmentalists and the plastics industry fuming.

Westchester Legislators To Consider Paper Bag Fee

By Allison Dunne Feb 24, 2020

With New York state’s ban on single-use plastic bags taking effect March 1, Westchester County legislators will consider whether to implement a fee on paper bags.

NYSDEC Sets Final Regulations On State Plastic Bag Ban

By Feb 18, 2020
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Consumers, businesses and localities are getting ready as New York state's plastic bag ban takes effect March 1st.

NY’s Proposed Plastic Bag Regulations Criticized

By Dec 16, 2019
A plastic bag
Josh Landes / WAMC

Beginning in March, New York will ban single-use plastic bags at grocery stores and other retail outlets, which supporters believe will cut down on residents’ use of an estimated 23 billion plastic bags each year. State regulators released new rules to enforce the changes, and groups on both sides of the issue say those rules are flawed.