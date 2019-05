Today on Food Friday, Rocco DeFazio of DeFazio's Pizzeria and Kristin Lajeunesse of the Capital Region Vegan Network join Food Friday for a discussion of vegan cooking and eating. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

They're here to detail the VEG OUT event being held in downtown Troy, NY on June 2.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.