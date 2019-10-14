Following Daughter’s Death In Parkland, Skidmore Alum To Discuss Gun Violence

Fred Guttenberg, a 1988 graduate of Skidmore College, will be returning to his alma mater this week, but the trip from Florida to the campus in Saratoga Springs will not one for reunions and college memories.
Guttenberg will speak Wednesday night at the school’s Gannett Auditorium about gun violence. His 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018. Guttenberg tells WAMC’s Brian Shields that his life has taken a new direction since that day.