Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Following Daughter’s Death In Parkland, Skidmore Alum To Discuss Gun Violence

Credit Facebook: Orange Ribbons for Jaime

Fred Guttenberg, a 1988 graduate of Skidmore College, will be returning to his alma mater this week, but the trip from Florida to the campus in Saratoga Springs will not one for reunions and college memories. 

Guttenberg will speak Wednesday night at the school’s Gannett Auditorium about gun violence. His 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018. Guttenberg tells WAMC’s Brian Shields that his life has taken a new direction since that day.

Tags: 
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Gun Control

Related Content

Woodstock Film Festival Presents World Premiere Of "Parkland Rising"

By Sep 5, 2019
crop of "Parkland Rising" website homepage artwork

The Woodstock Film Festival will present the world premiere screening of the new documentary "Parkland Rising," executive produced by Katie Couric and will.i.am, at the upcoming 20th anniversary film festival, on October 4.

The documentary from Gigantic Productions, directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Cheryl Horner McDonough, follows the high-school students and families who became fierce leaders of the national movement for gun reform after the February 2018 shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

Katie Couric began her journalism career as an assistant at the ABC network. She went on to report for NBC, eventually becoming co-anchor of Today and sole anchor of the CBS evening News. She heads Katie Couric Media, her production company which centers around scripted and non-scripted projects that are committed to creating smart, trustworthy, relatable content that aims to tell the stories that she believes need to be brought to awareness.

Massachusetts Man Files Defamation Suit Against InfoWars

By Apr 3, 2018
WikiMedia Commons

A Massachusetts man is suing right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his InfoWars website, alleging they falsely identified him as the gunman who killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14.