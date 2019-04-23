Feds: Ex-CEO Is First Drug Exec Indicted In Opioid Crisis

  • Opioids seized by authorities in the Capital Region.
    WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

The former head of a drug distributor has been indicted on what federal prosecutors say are the first-ever criminal charges against a drug company executive stemming from the opioid crisis.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges former Rochester Drug Co-Operative CEO Laurence Doud III ordered subordinates to ignore red flags about certain customers to maximize company revenues and his own pay.

The Rochester, New York-based company was also charged. The company said it has a deferred prosecution agreement, will pay a $20 million fine to resolve a civil complaint and is implementing a "world-class compliance program."

Doud's lawyer said he intends to "fully defend" himself against the criminal charges. Doud alleges in a lawsuit that Rochester Drug Co-Operative tried using him as a scapegoat for its legal problems.

