Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Farm Bill Exempts Pure Maple And Honey From Added Sugars Label

By 40 minutes ago
  • Vermotn maple syrup jugs
    WAMC/Pat Bradley

A new federal farm bill ensures that maple syrup and honey producers won't have to label their pure products as containing added sugars as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had once proposed.

The FDA had reconsidered its plan after maple producers protested their products have no added sugars and they were being unfairly included in new nutritional label guidelines. It acknowledged the labeling was confusing.

The federal farm bill was signed Monday by a conference committee. It heads to the House next.

Alternative labeling options for pure maple syrup and honey were expected to be released next year.

U.S. Representative Peter Welch of Vermont tweeted Tuesday that the labeling exemption is a big win for Vermont maple syrup. The state is the largest producer of maple syrup in the country.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Maple Syrup-Honey-Labeling
Maple
honey

Related Content

Maple Syrup And Honey To Be Spared Added Sugar Labels

By Sep 6, 2018
Traditional maple sap bucket
Photo by Pat Bradley

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says new guidance about added sugars that exempts pure maple syrup and honey products will be released early next year.